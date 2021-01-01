Priyanka Chopra is 'neater' since marrying Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has given up her messy ways for love, insisting she's "neater" now she's a married woman.

The White Tiger star celebrated her second wedding anniversary with pop star husband Nick Jonas in December and admits she's "changed" a bit since tying the knot.

"I have become a lot neater," she tells singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson. "I put my shoes together now because he puts his shoes together. I don't want to be the one who's a mess."

The beauty even eats differently these days.

"I eat on the dining table now, which I hated doing," she laughs. "I used to love eating on the couch, with my blanket, but he likes to sit at the dining table, so I've started becoming a little bit like that. I think I'm the one who's changed."

She hasn't quite caught up with her neat freak husband when it comes to their designer wardrobes, however.

"Even in his closet, all the hangers are sort of (equally) distanced, whereas mine's like a drawer full of just clothes," she laughed.