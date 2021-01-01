Daisy Edgar-Jones feels privileged for Where the Crawdads Sing casting

Daisy Edgar-Jones has expressed her delight at being cast as the lead in an adaption of Delia Owens' bestselling novel, Where the Crawdads Sing.

The Normal People star told The Sunday Times' Stella magazine that playing Kya Clark in the film is a dream come true, as she loves reading and hates books ending.

"I just feel so privileged, because I love reading. I used to read so much as a teenager, and I'd be so devastated at the end of books to say goodbye to this world and character," she shared.

"So now, in my adult life, I feel so lucky that I can read these books and fall in love with the world and the character, and then I get to spend months with them stepping into that world, developing it even further," the 22-year-old went on.

Edgar-Jones added that the movie, which follows the life of Kya, an abandoned girl who grew up in the marshes of North Carolina, excited her as it tells the story of a strong, nuanced woman.

"It's a great team of women and a brilliant story of a strong female character, who is so complex and so fragile and interesting and strong. I'm just very excited to realise Kya as best I can," she explained.

Reese Witherspoon will serve as producer for Where the Crawdads Sing, alongside her Hello Sunshine partner Lauren Neustadter, with the screenplay penned by Oscar-nominated writer Lucy Alibar.