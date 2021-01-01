NEWS Chris Evans will play 'unique' villain in spy thriller The Gray Man Newsdesk Share with :





Chris Evans will be playing a "unique" villain in spy thriller The Gray Man, according to director Joe Russo.



The project, which is Netflix's most expensive film to date, was announced in July last year, and Captain America star Evans will face off with Ryan Gosling in the flick, helmed by Joe and his brother Anthony Russo.



The Gray Man, which is based on a series of novels by Mark Greaney, tells the story of Court Gentry, played by Gosling, a CIA operative who goes rogue as another agent, Lloyd Hansen (Evans), tries to hunt him down.



Joe spoke about Evans' transition from Hollywood good guy to playing the villain during a recent appearance on the Lights Camera Barstool podcast, and said fans would be in for a treat.



"He’s going to wear some crazy s**t in this one. He’s a really unique character, and this is Evans as a villain. So it’s a really interesting character. I think he’s going to get to flex quite a bit in this role," the filmmaker explained.



Evans is no stranger to playing the villain, as he was cast as bad guy Ransom in Rian Johnson's comedy-thriller Knives Out in 2019, and also starred as arrogant fictional movie star Lucas Lee in 2010's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.



The Gray Man has been allocated a budget of over $200 million (£160 million) and production is due to begin this year.