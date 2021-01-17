NEWS Julia Fox reveals baby news on Valentine's Day Newsdesk Share with :





Uncut Gems star Julia Fox is a first-time mother.



The actress, who won critical acclaim for her role alongside Adam Sandler in the 2019 crime thriller, took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of herself showing off her baby bump, with her wearing just a pair of elbow-length gloves and heels.



Alongside the images, Julia explained the photoshoot was a bit of a rush job, as it took place just hours before she gave birth to her son Valentino in January.



"These photos were taken by my sis @richieshazam right after my gyno told me I would need to go have my baby early cuz of some blood pressure issues (sic)," she wrote. "I ran home in a panic cuz I still hadn't taken any pics but my girls came thru for me. @nikitakesh brought the make up and @esychka brought the gloves and this is the final product (sic).



"Right after the shoot I went to the hospital and had my precious baby boy. My forever valentine, Valentino. Born on January 17th, 2021. The best day of my life. #milf."



Younger star Debi Mazar offered up her congratulations in the comments, writing: "Oh my GOD!Gorgeous!!!Congratualtions! Aunt Debi awaits Valentino (sic)."



Julia wed private pilot Peter Artemiev in November 2018.