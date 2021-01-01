Blake Lively jokes about 'hairdresser' Ryan Reynolds in funny Valentine's post

Blake Lively paid a funny Valentine's Day tribute to her husband Ryan Reynolds by revealing he's turned hair colourist to help keep her roots covered up while in coronavirus isolation.

The Age of Adaline actress and her Deadpool star spouse are known for trolling one another on social media, sharing tongue-in-cheek messages to mark holidays and special events, and Sunday was no different as Blake shared a time-lapse video of Ryan lending her a hand in the bathroom as she dyed her brunette hair blonde. She cheekily captioned the post: "That time I f*d my hairdresser."

However, Blake softened the blow by also adding a rare snap of the pair smiling to show her love for her man.

Meanwhile, Ryan had a little fun of his own as he posted a slow-motion clip of Blake sledding, and wrote: "My forever valentine for the foreseeable future."

Mariah Carey even weighed in with a comment of her own in response to Ryan's funny Valentine message as she joked: "If you're lucky," adding a crying with laughter emoji.

Blake and Ryan have been married since 2012 and welcomed their third daughter, Betty, in October 2019, who followed Inez, who is now four, and James, now six.