Gina Carano learned of The Mandalorian dismissal via social media

Former the Mandalorian star Gina Carano found out she had been dismissed by Lucasfilm executives via social media.

The film chiefs revealed the former stuntwoman was "no longer an employee" after she came under fire for comparing being conservative in America to the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany, and she revealed executives didn't even contact her to tell her she was gone.

In a new interview with journalist Bari Weiss, Carano explained she found out she was no longer attached to the hit Disney+ series "through social media, like everyone else".

Carano also shared that Disney previously barred her from doing any press for The Mandalorian's second season following her ill-advised mockery of pronoun usage.

"Earlier on last year before The Mandalorian came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage. I declined and offered a statement in my own words," Carano said.

"I made (it) clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio," she went on.

Carano finally caved to Disney's pressure, stating: "I didn’t want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said, 'OK'. That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm."

The actress has since removed the Instagram post, in which she compared conservatives and persecuted Jews during World War Two.

Disney and Lucasfilm bosses released a joint statement last week, which read: "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."