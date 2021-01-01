Gwyneth Paltrow still struggling with fatigue after early COVID battle

Gwyneth Paltrow spent much of 2020 struggling with COVID after contracting the virus "early on".

The actress has revealed the coronavirus left her with "long-term fatigue" and "brain fog" and she's cut back on sugar and alcohol in an effort to fully recover.

The 48-year-old opened up about her health battle in a new piece for her goop lifestyle website, disclosing: "I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-term fatigue and brain fog."

She went on: "In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body."

As the fall-out from her COVID battle dragged on, the Shakespeare in Love star sought advice from practitioner Dr. Will Cole, who explained: "This was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual."

Paltrow then offered up a sampling of her recovery diet, sharing: "So I've been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic."

She added: "Everything I'm doing feels good, like a gift to my body... I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing."