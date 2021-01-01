Kelly Clarkson surprises talk show saviour Dwayne Johnson with virtual thank you parade

Dwayne Johnson was thrown a virtual thank you parade on The Kelly Clarkson Show for being the "saviour" of the hit programme's first ever episode.

Kevin Hart was booked to appear on Clarkson's talk show debut on 9 September 2019, but when he was left badly injured in a car crash days before the TV chat, he placed an urgent call to his Jumanji: The Next Level castmate and begged him to take his place.

Dwayne not only said yes, but he also cut his honeymoon short so he could fly to Los Angeles and join Kelly for her first-ever episode - and she remains forever in his debt.

Opening Tuesday's programme holding a shot of the former wrestler's Teremana tequila, the Since U Been Gone hitmaker announced: "This is a toast to Dwayne Johnson, shape shifter, demigod, saviour of the Kelly Clarkson season one premiere. Hit it guys!"

A cavalcade of circus-style acts, a trumpet player, and a pantomime horse then appeared in the studio, while the digital screens which normally feature the faces of virtual guests all showed images of Dwayne's smiling face, surrounded by exploding fireworks.

"First of all, I want to say what a beautiful gesture," the shocked Moana star raved, as the entire remote audience also toasted him with their own bottles of Teremana.

"Thank you so much for doing this Kelly. This was an amazing surprise. Thank you," he gushed.

And the movie star couldn't resist a racy quip, adding: "And now the world finally knows what goes through my wife Lauren's head after we have a sexy date night."