NEWS Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively share $1 million between food banks Newsdesk Share with :





Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated another $1 million (£720,000) to food banks across North America to aid Covid-19-related projects.



The married couple made a huge donation last year, and now the stars have once again helped Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.



"We are honoured and privileged to be able to continue our support of Feeding America and Food Banks Canada," the stars said in a statement.



"We know the struggles of so many of our neighbours faced last year are not over and we are grateful for the opportunity to help facilitate the important work of food banks across the US and Canada to be able to provide nourishing meals to the people in need."



On Monday Feeding America and Food Banks America confirmed the generous donation and thanked the stars for their continued support.



"When #COVID19 first hit in early 2020, @VanCityReynolds and @BlakeLively generously donated $500K (USD) to US sister organization @FeedingAmerica and to Food Banks Canada helping kickstart our COVID-19 Response Funds," the organisation wrote. "It was an act that inspired so many Canadians to donate to their local food banks and show their support to their neighbours during these critical times.



"Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude ONCE AGAIN to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for pledging another $500K in support of our COVID-19 Response Funds."



The generous pair, who have three daughters together, also donated $250,000 (£179,700) to Covenant House Vancouver and another $250,000 to Covenant House Toronto to support "homeless, at-risk, and trafficked youth".



Blake and Ryan also donated $200,000 (£143,700) to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to help fight racial injustice following the death of George Floyd last summer.