Jesse Plemons joins Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon

Jesse Plemons has signed up to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon.

The 32-year-old actor has landed one of the leading roles in director Martin Scorsese's upcoming historical thriller, which is set to debut on Apple TV+, it has been announced.

The Fargo star has been cast in a role that was originally due to be played by DiCaprio before the Oscar winner reportedly decided to shift to a secondary part.

The script has been written by Eric Roth and is based on David Grann's best-selling novel Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, which follows events in 1920s Oklahoma amid the brutal murders of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation.

Plemons has been cast as FBI agent Tom White, who is leading the investigation into the murders, with De Niro set to play powerful rancher William Hale, while DiCaprio will portray Ernest Burkhart.

Actress Lily Gladstone has been cast as Mollie Burkhart, an Osage Nation member who is married to Ernest.

According to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, Plemons had to turn down a role in Jordan Peele's upcoming untitled horror movie after discovering Scorsese wanted him for Killers of the Flower Moon.

The big-budget historical epic is set to begin filming in May, while Peele's new project will begin production in the early summer.

The Judas and the Black Messiah actor previously worked with the Oscar-winning filmmaker and De Niro on 2019's The Irishman, playing Jimmy Hoffa's close associate Chuckie O'Brien.