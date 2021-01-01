Jennifer Garner reunites with Netflix for body switch comedy

Jennifer Garner is joining forces with Netflix once again for a body switch comedy called Family Leave.

The 13 Going on 30 star has signed on to produce and lead the family comedy, which is inspired by Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s 2010 children's book Bedtime For Mommy.

According to the announcement, the plot follows the Brenners, who wake up to a full family body switch and quickly realise the same thing has happened to a family on the other side of the world. They must unite with this group of strangers and determine how to undo the switch, all while hilariously navigating daily life in a different body before it is too late.

Finding Dory screenwriter Victoria Strouse has adapted the book for the screenplay, while a director is yet to be announced.

In addition to Garner, producers include Nicole King of Linden Entertainment and Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard of Grey Matter Productions, while Rosenthal's widower Jason Brian Rosenthal will serve as executive producer. The author died of ovarian cancer in 2017 when she was just 51 years old.

The announcement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, comes as Netflix officials are gearing up to release Yes Day, another family comedy based on a Rosenthal children's book, on 12 March.

It stars Garner and Edgar Ramirez as Allison and Carlos, who decide to give their three kids a Yes Day - where for 24 hours the kids make the rules.

The actress also has another Netflix film in the pipeline - she's starring alongside Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, and Mark Ruffalo in the sci-fi film The Adam Project.