The Fourth Wall to premiere at the Manchester Film Festival

Written and Directed by Kelsey Bollig
and produced by Edelweiss Film Productions
, Award-winning short The Fourth Wall is slated to have its UK premiere at the Manchester Film Festival, March 12th. The festival will be virtual but available to only UK residents.
With 8 wins and numerous nominations under its belt including winning Best Horror Short at the famous, Oscar-Qualifying film festival HollyShorts in Los Angeles, The Fourth Wall stars Lizzie Brocheré (American Horror Story: Asylum), Jean-Marc Barr (Le Grand Bleu), Roby Schinasi (Gossip Girl), and Victoria Lacoste
(Asking For A Friend) and sits more along the lines of an elevated psychological horror than it does a classic slasher.
This is the second short from Edelweiss Film Productions, a multi-genre film production company pushes boundaries within the film sphere while providing a platform for emerging talent.
The Fourth Wall will also have its Belgian Premiere in April at the Courts Mais Trash International Film Festival.
Purchase your tickets here
.
Chloé is a serious actress who's spent her life on the stages of Paris. The result? She has been chipped down into a product of the scrutiny and unfair politics that infest the entertainment industry. Doomed to star in one last performance of Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream,' Chloé fights for her moment in the spotlight amongst the self-serving newcomers she is forced to share the stage with. How far will she go to be the star of the show?Website
I Twitter
I Facebook
I Instagram
I Movie Instagram
I Writer/Director Twitter