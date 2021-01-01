NEWS Winners announced for British Independent Film Awards Newsdesk Share with :





In an online ceremony hosted by Tom Felton, the winners of the 2020 British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) were announced. Live from Wales, where he is filming Save the Cinema for Sky Cinema, Tom welcomed a glittering array of stars to announce the winners.



Best British Independent Film was awarded to coming-of-age drama Rocks by Zendaya with actress Kosar Ali also taking home the awards for both Best Supporting Actress and Most Promising Newcomer with her young co-star D’Angelou Osei Kissiedu winning Best Supporting Actor. The four awards on the night took the film’s BIFA tally to five with Lucy Pardee winning the award for Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society of America and Spotlight when the craft award winners were announced in January.



British horror His House was awarded two BIFAs on the night with Remi Weekes winning Best Director and Wunmi Mosaku winning Best Actress for her acclaimed performance with the awards for Best Production Design sponsored by Studio Juice won by Jacqueline Abrahams and Best Effects going to Pedro Sabrosa and Stefano Pepin.



Anthony Hopkins’ poignant portrayal of an ageing man in The Father won him Best Actor amongst three wins for the film which also took home the awards for Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Film for Florian Zeller, who also directed, and Christopher Hampton, and Best Editing sponsored by Intermission Film for Yorgos Lamprinos.



Riz Ahmed took home the award for Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4 for Mogul Mowgli, also written by Bassam Tariq, which was also awarded Best Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group for Paul Corley.



Saint Maud director Rose Glass was awarded The Douglas Hickox Award for Debut Director sponsored by Kodak & Pinewood with Ben Fordesman winning Best Cinematography sponsored by Dirty Looks in January.



The Breakthrough Producer trophy went to Irune Gurtubai for her work on Limbo, director Ben Sharrock’s poignant look at the asylum experience on a remote Scottish island.



Jerry Rothwell’s documentary The Reason I Jump won Best Documentary on the night and Best Sound for Nick Ryan, Ben Baird and Sara De Oliveira Lima.



Misbehaviour was awarded Best Make-Up and Hair Design for Jill Sweeney and Best Costume Design for Charlotte Walter.



Best Short Film sponsored by the BFI Network went to Aneil Karia, Riz Ahmed and Tom Gardner for The Long Goodbye and The Raindance Discovery Award went to Perfect 10.



The only category of the night open to non-UK films, Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger, was won by Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland.



BIFA NOMINATIONS & WINNERS 2020



Best British Independent Film

CALM WITH HORSES Nick Rowland, Joe Murtagh, Daniel Emmerson

THE FATHER Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi, Philippe Carcassonne

HIS HOUSE Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward King, Roy Lee, Aidan Elliott, Arnon Milchan

★ ROCKS Sarah Gavron, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Faye Ward, Ameenah Ayub Allen

SAINT MAUD Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman, Andrea Cornwell



Best Director

SARAH GAVRON Rocks [associate director Anu Henriques]

ROSE GLASS Saint Maud

NICK ROWLAND Calm With Horses

★ REMI WEEKES His House

FLORIAN ZELLER The Father



Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Film

ROSE GLASS Saint Maud

THERESA IKOKO, CLAIRE WILSON Rocks

BASSAM TARIQ, RIZ AHMED Mogul Mowgli

REMI WEEKES His House

★ FLORIAN ZELLER, CHRISTOPHER HAMPTON The Father



Best Actress

BUKKY BAKRAY Rocks

MORFYDD CLARK Saint Maud

CLARE DUNNE Herself

★ WUNMI MOSAKU His House

ANDREA RISEBOROUGH Luxor



Best Actor

RIZ AHMED Mogul Mowgli

ṢỌPẸ́ DÌRÍSÙ His House

AMIR EL-MASRY Limbo

★ ANTHONY HOPKINS The Father

COSMO JARVIS Calm With Horses





Best Supporting Actress

NIAMH ALGAR Calm With Horse

★ KOSAR ALI Rocks

JENNIFER EHLE Saint Maud

ASHLEY MADEKWE County Lines

FIONA SHAW Kindred



Best Supporting Actor

HARRIS DICKINSON County Lines

BARRY KEOGHAN Calm With Horses

ALYY KHAN Mogul Mowgli

MERAB NINIDZE The Courier

★ D'ANGELOU OSEI KISSIEDU Rocks



The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director) sponsored by Kodak & Pinewood

HENRY BLAKE County Lines

★ ROSE GLASS Saint Maud

EVA RILEY Perfect 10

NICK ROWLAND Calm With Horses

REMI WEEKES His House



Breakthrough Producer

DOUGLAS COX Host [also produced by Emily Gotto, Samuel Zimmerman]

DANIEL EMMERSON Calm With Horses

★ IRUNE GURTUBAI Limbo [also produced by Angus Lamont]

OLIVER KASSMAN Saint Maud [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

EDWARD KING, MARTIN GENTLES His House [also produced by Aidan Elliott, Roy Lee, Arnon Milchan]



Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4

★ RIZ AHMED Mogul Mowgli [also written by Bassam Tariq]

ROSE GLASS Saint Maud

THERESA IKOKO, CLAIRE WILSON Rocks

JOE MURTAGH Calm With Horses

REMI WEEKES His House



Most Promising Newcomer

NIAMH ALGAR Calm With Horses

★ KOSAR ALI Rocks

BUKKY BAKRAY Rocks

FRANKIE BOX Perfect 10

CONRAD KHAN County Lines



Best Documentary

THE AUSTRALIAN DREAM Daniel Gordon, Stan Grant, Sarah Thomson, Nick Batzias, Virginia Whitwell, John Battsek

BEING A HUMAN PERSON Fred Scott, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Jo-Jo Ellison

★ THE REASON I JUMP Jerry Rothwell, Jeremy Dear, Stevie Lee, Al Morrow

RISING PHOENIX Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Greg Nugent, John Battsek, Tatyana McFadden

WHITE RIOT Rubika Shah, Ed Gibbs



The Raindance Discovery Award

JUSTINE Jamie Patterson, Jeff Murphy, Jason Rush, Sarah Drew, Julius Beltrame

LOOTED Rene van Pannevis, Kefi Chadwick, Jennifer Eriksson, Jessie Mangum

ONE MAN AND HIS SHOES Yemi Bamiro, Will Thorne

★ PERFECT 10 Eva Riley, Jacob Thomas, Bertrand Faivre, Valentina Brazzini

ROSE: A LOVE STORY Jennifer Sheridan, April Kelley, Sara Huxley, Matt Stokoe, Rob Taylor, Sophie Rundle



Best British Short Film supported by BFI NETWORK

FILIPIÑANA Rafael Manuel, Naomi Pacifique

THE FORGOTTEN C Molly Manning Walker, Jessi Gutch

★ THE LONG GOODBYE Aneil Karia, Riz Ahmed, Tom Gardner

MANDEM John Ogunmuyiwa, Emily Everdee

SUDDEN LIGHT Sophie Littman, Tom Wood



Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

BABYTEETH Shannon Murphy, Rita Kalnejais, Alex White

LES MISÉRABLES Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini, Alexis Manenti, Toufik Ayadi, Christophe Barral

NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS Eliza Hittman, Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy

★ NOMADLAND Chloé Zhao, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey

NOTTURNO Gianfranco Rosi, Donatella Palermo, Paolo Del Brocco, Serge Lalou, Camille Laemlé, Orwa Nyrabia, Eva-Maria Weerts



Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society of America & Spotlight

SHAHEEN BAIG Calm With Horses

KHARMEL COCHRANE Saint Maud

CARMEN CUBA His House

DAN JACKSON Limbo

★ LUCY PARDEE Rocks



Best Cinematography sponsored by Dirty Looks

NICK COOKE Limbo

★ BEN FORDESMAN Saint Maud

HÉLÈNE LOUVART Rocks

ANNIKA SUMMERSON Mogul Mowgli

JO WILLEMS His House



Best Costume Design

MICHELE CLAPTON The Secret Garden

RUKA JOHNSON Rocks

TINA KALIVAS Saint Maud

MICHAEL O’CONNOR Ammonite

★ CHARLOTTE WALTER Misbehaviour



Best Editing sponsored by Intermission Film

JULIA BLOCH His House

★ YORGOS LAMPRINOS The Father

MAYA MAFFIOLI Rocks

BRENNA RANGOTT Host

MARK TOWNS Saint Maud



Best Effects

AGNES ASPLUND, MARTIN MALMQVIST Undergods

SCOTT MACINTYRE, BARIŞ KARELI, KRISTYAN MALLETT Saint Maud

★ PEDRO SABROSA, STEFANO PEPIN His House



Best Make Up & Hair Design

JACQUETTA LEVON Saint Maud

SHARON A MARTIN His House

IVANA PRIMORAC Ammonite

NORA ROBERTSON Rocks

★ JILL SWEENEY Misbehaviour



Best Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group

ROQUE BAÑOS His House

★ PAUL CORLEY Mogul Mowgli

NAINITA DESAI The Reason I Jump

CONNIE FARR, EMILIE LEVIENAISE-FARROUCH Rocks

ADAM JANOTA BZOWSKI Saint Maud



Best Production Design sponsored by Studio Juice

★ JACQUELINE ABRAHAMS His House

CRISTINA CASALI Misbehaviour

PETER FRANCIS The Father

MARKETA KORINKOVA, ELO SOODE Undergods

PAULINA RZESZOWSKA Saint Maud



Best Sound supported by Halo Post

ADRIAN BELL, GLENN FREEMANTLE, FRANK KRUSE, BRENDAN NICHOLSON, RICHARD PRYKE His House

PAUL DAVIES, SIMON FARMER, ANDREW SKIRK Saint Maud

PAUL DAVIES, ROBERT FARR, NIGEL ALBERMANICHE, IAN MORGAN Mogul Mowgli

★ NICK RYAN, BEN BAIRD, SARA DE OLIVEIRA LIMA The Reason I Jump

CALUM SAMPLE Host