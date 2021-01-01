Megan Mullally didn't like the look of 'manly beast' husband Nick Offerman

Will and Grace star Megan Mullally took a while to warm up to the romantic charm of now-husband Nick Offerman because she was used to dating "gorgeous" rockers.

The actress and the Parks and Recreation funnyman met when they were both cast in a play in Los Angeles but there was no love at first sight.

"He didn’t even register," Megan told pop star Kelly Clarkson on her daytime U.S. talk show.

"I had always dated these kind of skinny, hairless, sort of rock 'n' roll, gorgeous (guys), then this manly beast came along and I just couldn't see him. He was just invisible," she went on.

But after a while, Megan started to take note and Nick began to make her giggle.

"We were doing this play and he was so funny in real life too, and we started laughing together and palling around as friends," she shared, admitting: "then one day I was like, 'Wait a minute, is he sexy? What's happening?'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Nick confessed that even though the couple has everything they need, he still makes Megan the occasional small gift using his woodworking talents.

"I still make her things out of wood... recently I've made her a cute little cup and saucer and some tiny wooden silverware," he said.

Megan then chimed in to say her favourite thing to receive from her husband was a handwritten card, commenting: "he has a real way with words."

The couple wed in 2003.