Liza Minnelli staging online birthday extravaganza





Liza Minnelli will be joined by stars including Harry Connick, Jr., Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Lily Tomlin to celebrate her 75th birthday in an all-singing, all-dancing online celebration.



Chita Rivera, Joan Collins, Nathan Lane, Mario Cantone, Tony Hale, Jonathan Groff, Sandra Bernhard, Andrew Rannells, Ben Vereen, and the dancers from the Verdon-Fosse Legacy will also be among those making appearances and performing in Minnelli's honour.



The virtual Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration, co-produced by Minnelli's long-time production manager and designer Matt Berman, will take place on 12 March, with a portion of ticket sales benefitting The Actors Fund to support those in need in the entertainment industry.



In a statement, fellow event producer Daniel Nardicio said: "Liza is a total entertainer, a show person the likes of which is hard to find these days. Liza's talents have known no bounds, and her contribution to Broadway, film and even a hilarious stint on television's 'Arrested Development,' make her so deserving of this, a glorious celebration of her 75 years on earth.



"I'm thrilled to be able to do this for Liza, and for her friends and fans in a safe, socially distant way to say we all love you Liza-happy birthday darling!"



The birthday shindig will stream at 8pm ET on Stellar Video on Demand.



For tickets, visit: https://clubcummingnyc.com/.