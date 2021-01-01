NEWS Zooey Deschanel & Michael Bolton to front The Celebrity Dating Game Newsdesk Share with :





Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton will co-host a revamped celebrity version of hit U.S. show The Dating Game.



ABC network bosses have partnered with Sony Pictures to reboot the classic, and the New Girl star will front it with the Love and Tenderness singer. The new version has been given a twist, as famous faces will take part in a bid to find love on The Celebrity Dating Game.



The show has been billed as "a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, reality TV and feature film".



Zooey is thrilled to have landed the hosting role, saying: "So excited to announce that I'll be hosting #TheCelebrityDatingGame @mbsings! It's the classic dating game you know and love but with a modern spin! Michael and I will be matchmakers, setting up hopeful daters and surprise celebrity suitors."



The Dating Game, created by Chuck Barris, originally aired in 1965 and ran for several seasons on ABC before moving into syndication. The show was adapted internationally and became a big hit in the U.K. - as Blind Date - hosted by singer Cilla Black and then comedian Paul O’Grady.



ABC bosses have hit upon a trend of recruiting actors and Hollywood stars to host rebooted game shows, with Alec Baldwin currently fronting The Match Game and Elizabeth Banks in charge of Press Your Luck.