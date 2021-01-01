Daisy Ridley to star in psychological thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter

Daisy Ridley has signed up to star in new psychological thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter.

The 28-year-old will play Helena in the big-screen adaptation of the 2017 bestselling book by Karen Dionne, with Limitless director Neil Burger helming the project, according to Deadline.

Mark L. Smith, who penned The Revenant, will write the script alongside Elle Smith, with production due to start this summer in Canada.

The upcoming drama follows Helena, played by Ridley, who is living a seemingly ordinary life but is trying to hide a dark secret about her past. Terrified that people will find out her father is the infamous Marsh King, who kept her and her mother captive in the wilderness for years, Helena is forced to face her demons when her father unexpectedly escapes from prison.

Ridley shot to worldwide fame as Rey in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and went on to reprise her role as the heroic protagonist in two further instalments in the sci-fi franchise - The Last Jedi in 2017, and the Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

It's been a busy few months for the British actress, who has also signed up to star in the Disney+ movie Young Woman and the Sea, in which she will play Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim across the English Channel.

She's also appearing alongside fellow Brit Tom Holland in the upcoming sci-fi movie Chaos Walking, which is due to be released next month.