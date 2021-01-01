NEWS Queen Latifah: 'My mum's memory is everywhere I go' Newsdesk Share with :





Queen Latifah "still talks" to her mother - three years after her death.



The Equalizer actress opened up to People about the passing of her mum Rita in 2018, telling the publication that she frequently sees "little signs" from her late parent which show her that she's still watching over her.



"Her memory is everywhere I go," Latifah said. "She still talks to me. I know it's going to sound crazy, but I get little signs. Lights will blink. Things will flicker."



She also believes that Rita has had something to do with certain people who have come into her life, adding: "People will come into my life that I don't know where they came from, but they become very helpful."



Latifah broke the sad news of Rita's death in a post on Instagram in late 2018, as she wrote: "6 Months ago today I said bye for now to the first smile I'd ever seen. I miss you So much Mommy. I know you're there and I can't wait to see that smile again."