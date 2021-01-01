NEWS Jaime King's estranged husband Kyle Newman becomes a dad for third time Newsdesk Share with :





Jaime King's estranged husband Kyle Newman has become a father for the third time, after his singer girlfriend Cyn gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday.



The filmmaker, who is already father to James, seven, and Leo, five, with his actress ex, started dating Cyn after the Covid-19 pandemic began, with the I'll Still Have Me star calling him her "soulmate" in a post on Valentine's Day earlier this month.



Confirming the arrival of their first child together, Cyn shared a picture of herself with Newman and the new tot, as she wrote: "Surprise! I’m a mommy! Yesterday, @kyle_newman and I welcomed into the world our darling, healthy son, Etienne Noel Newman."



She was quickly flooded with messages of congratulations from her fans, many of whom questioned how she'd been able to keep her pregnancy a surprise.



The baby news comes after King filed for divorce from Newman in May last year after 13 years of marriage. Although the pair allegedly tried to settle the matter beginning in June, a resolution was not reached, and their divorce battle started to become bitter - with Newman filing for sole custody of their children in November.



However, he and King currently share joint legal and physical custody of James and Leo until their next court hearing, with the Hart of Dixie actress' lawyers accusing Newman of painting a "false narrative" about his estranged wife with the filing.