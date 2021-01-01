NEWS Khloe Kardashian: 'I have never told Kylie Jenner who she can be friends with' Newsdesk Share with :





Khloe Kardashian didn't hold back when a social media user asked if she was responsible for keeping her half-sister Kylie Jenner apart from her old best friend Jordyn Woods.



Former family friend Jordyn hit headlines when it was revealed she had kissed Tristan Thompson, who was in a relationship with Khloe at the time, at a party in early 2019. Khloe is believed to have since forgiven Tristan - with whom she shares two-year-old daughter True - and they are said to be giving their romance another go.



However, Jordyn has been noticeably absent from any of the Kardashian/Jenner social media pages, after it was reported Kylie had distanced herself from her former BFF out of respect to Khloe.



On Thursday, one person asked Khloe whether or not she'd had anything to do with keeping Kylie and Jordyn apart, to which the mother-of-one clapped back: "Never once have I ever, and i mean EVER, told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally. That means regardless of who she choose to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!"



She continued: "She is my life partner, and I will always respect what she chooses!!! By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F**K UP!"