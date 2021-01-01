NEWS Kate Hudson tells Music critics: 'we are listening' Newsdesk Share with :





Kate Hudson has addressed backlash over the depiction of autism in her newly released film, Music.



Directed by singer Sia, Music tells the story of recovering addict Zu, played by Hudson, and her sister Music, a non-verbal autistic teen portrayed by Maddie Ziegler, a longtime collaborator of Sia's.



Along with other issues, the casting of neurotypical Ziegler in the part of a character with autism has attracted widespread criticism, with over 100,000 people signing a change.org petition calling for the removal of Music's two Golden Globe nominations.



Now Hudson, who has been put forward for the Best Musical/Comedy Actress prize for her role, has told Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she and the film's makers are "listening" to critics.



"I think when people see the film, that they will see the amount of love and sensitivity that was put into it," the Almost Famous star began.



"But it is an important conversation to have, not just about this movie, but as a whole - about representation," she went on.



"For me, when I hear that there's anybody that feels left out I feel terrible," Hudson continued, noting that her thoughts on the subject couldn't be wrapped up in a "soundbite".



"It's an ongoing and important dialogue to be had, about neurotypical actors portraying neurodivergent characters. It is an important one to have with people with experts and who know how to engage in the conversation. I encourage it, truly," she declared.



The actress then remarked: "I think that it's important to say that we are listening."



However, Hudson added that she is still celebrating her Golden Globe nomination, sharing: "I really wasn't expecting it at all. It was very exciting."



Music, which stars Leslie Odom Jr., Juliette Lewis and Ben Schwartz alongside Hudson and Ziegler, is also up for Best Musical/Comedy Picture at the Golden Globes, which will be held on 28 February.