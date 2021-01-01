NEWS Charlize Theron has joined the cast of ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Newsdesk Share with :





The 45-year-old actress and fellow star Kerry Washington have both boarded the Paul Feig-helmed Netflix movie, which is based on Soman Chainani’s best-selling novel of the same name.



Paul made the announcement in a Twitter post, which read: “I know what school I’m applying to! So thrilled to welcome Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to the School for Good and Evil! Everyone, prepare to get schooled! @CharlizeAfrica @kerrywashington @netflix @NetflixFilm (sic)”



Charlize and Kerry will play Lady Lesso and Professor Dovey respectively, and join previously announced cast members Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso.



‘The School for Good and Evil’ will follow best friends Sophie (Caruso) and Agatha (Wylie), who are set to enrol in schools which have previously educated famous fairytale characters.



Sophie plans to enrol in the School of Good to join alums such as Cinderella and Snow White, whilst Agatha knows she’s fit for the Evil School.



However, the two friends find their fortunes reversed, and they are each forced to discover who they really are.

The book is the first in a six-part saga released by Chainani, and was an instant New York Times bestseller when it was published in 2013.



The series has sold over 2.5 million copies and has been translated into 30 languages, with the final book in the series – named ‘The School of Good and Evil: One True King’ – was released by HarperCollins last summer.



Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz and Feigco’s Feig and Laura Fischer will produce the upcoming movie, and the executive producers are Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen and Chainani.



According to TheWrap, ‘The School for Good and Evil’ is set to debut on Netflix in 2022.