Cameron Diaz would consider acting return with Drew Barrymore

Cameron Diaz would "never say never" to a Charlie's Angels return - as long as she gets to work with her best friend Drew Barrymore.

The actress has virtually retired from Hollywood since her last feature film role as Miss Hannigan in 2014's Annie, and she recently insisted she "couldn't imagine" returning to work onscreen while her one-year-old daughter, Raddix, is still so young.

However, Cameron isn't ruling out the opportunity to co-star with Drew again, admitting they would always at least "consider" any new project together.

"I always say never say never and... there's never a time where we're not going to be connected or consider something together," she shared in a special appearance on America's The Drew Barrymore Show for the host's birthday special, which aired on Monday.

Drew chimed in: "I'm glad that people feel that way (about wanting a Charlie's Angels return)... we can do anything and everything, as long as we're together."

The old friends grew more emotional as Cameron told Drew: "I can't wait to just grow old with you and to experience the rest of our life together, because truly one of the great joys of my life is our friendship."

Drew responded: "I have a whole life to live with you... You've made me a better person my whole life, and you've seen me through everything: ugly, beautiful, loss, life."

"Every break up was OK because we were always there, and I can't wait to grow old with you too, because we're gonna be old together!" she added.

Drew and Cameron joined forces with Lucy Liu for their first Charlie's Angel's outing in 2000, reuniting for the 2003 sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

The franchise has since been revamped with actresses Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska in the lead roles for the 2019 revival.