Halle Berry practised first kiss with girlfriend

Halle Berry's first smooch was with a girlfriend who helped her master a French kiss.

The Oscar winner was so intent on impressing a new boyfriend with her lip service skills, she called on a pal to help her pucker up and loosen her tongue.

In an episode of her new Instagram Live show Bad & Booshy, the Monster's Ball star said: "My first kiss... was (with) a girl, 'cause I had this boyfriend named LaShawn Boyd and I wanted to French kiss him, but I didn’t know how to French kiss, so I got my best girlfriend at the time to show me how to French kiss, so I could French kiss him.

"So she came over to my house and kissed me for like 30 minutes. Literally showed me how to French kiss a boy. And then the next night, I went and French kissed LaShawn Boyd."

Bad & Booshy is a joint project with Halle and her friend and stylist Lindsay Flores, and no topic is off limits for the pair. Last year, the 54-year-old Hollywood star spoke openly about her first orgasm.

"I remember my first orgasm. I did it to myself," she stated, adding she was 11 at the time. "(I was) figuring out my sexuality — like most girls."