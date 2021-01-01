Justin Hartley finalises Chrishell Stause divorce

This Is Us star Justin Hartley is officially single again after finalising his divorce from Chrishell Stause.

The actor filed court papers to end his two-year marriage to the Selling Sunset realtor in 2019, and they recently reached an agreement to settle the divorce.

Now a judge has officially approved of the financial split and has signed off on the dissolution of their union, reports TMZ.

Specific details regarding the settlement, including any spousal support, have not been released.

Both have since moved on from the broken romance - Justin was most recently linked to actress Sofia Pernas, while Chrishell is dating Dancing with the Stars professional Keo Motsepe.

Talking about the split with People, which Chrishell claimed was done via text message on her hit Netflix show, the 39-year-old said: "I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that's going to sting."

It marks 44-year-old Justin's second divorce; he was previously married to actress Lindsay Korman and they share daughter Isabella, 16.