Ryan Reynolds denies having Green Lantern cameo in Justice League

Ryan Reynolds has shut down speculation he will be reprising his Green Lantern character for Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The Canadian actor starred as Hal Jordan and his green alter-ego in the 2011 superhero flick, directed by Martin Campbell, and the film bombed at the box office, leading to any plans for a sequel being cancelled.

Rumours surrounding his return as the DC Comics character began on Monday when Vanity Fair published an interview with Snyder and his wife, Deborah.

During the chat, the filmmaker discussed his eagerly-awaited cut of the 2017 superhero blockbuster, and the outlet revealed Snyder has reshot the ending "with a hero cameo that will blow hard-core fans' minds."

This teaser led fans to speculate the cameo could be Reynolds, and he took to social media to shut down the idea.

"It's not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it's another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer," he wrote, jokingly referencing the movie's special effects that were lambasted by critics and fans.

However, in August last year, he tweeted: "I would however love to be in Zack Snyder's Justice League movie and I've heard I may already be in it? #SnyderCut."

The director left the original 2017 version of Justice League after the death of his daughter Autumn, and in the Vanity Fair interview, he also revealed that he and his wife had creative differences with Warner Bros. over his vision for the film, which starred Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa.

Joss Whedon eventually took over the directing reigns, forcing reshoots and leaving fans disappointed with the result.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to debut on HBO Max on 18 March.