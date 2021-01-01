Daisy Ridley open to revisiting Star Wars character

Daisy Ridley isn't ruling out reprising her Star Wars character Rey in the future.

The British actress shot to worldwide fame playing the sci-fi heroine in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 and returned for the two subsequent follow-ups; The Last Jedi in 2017 and The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

In the final instalment of the trilogy, Rey leads the Resistance in one last stand against Galactic Emperor Palpatine, and the end of the sci-fi blockbuster sees Ridley's character on the planet Tatooine, as she buries Luke and Leia's lightsabers in the ruins of the Jedi hero's childhood home.

In a new interview with Empire magazine, the 28-year-old said she wasn't finished with Rey just yet and wants filmmakers to explore more of the fictional Star Wars world.

"I mean, never say never. I'm always open to a revisit. But also the beautiful thing is it's this wonderful, huge universe with all of these stories that have yet to be told. I think there's a lot of cool things to be made before any potential revisit," Ridley explained.

After director J.J. Abrams wrapped up the Star Wars sequel trilogy with The Rise of Skywalker, more projects have been announced, with Taika Waititi set to write and direct a new Star Wars feature film.

And in December, it was announced that Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins would helm a new Star Wars movie, titled Rogue Squadron, which will focus on the pilots in the fictional universe.