50 Cent teams with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris for new series

50 Cent and TV mogul Kenya Barris have teamed up to bring the rapper's bestselling book, The 50th Law, to the small screen.

Barris, who's behind hit show Black-ish, and 50, who produced and starred in small screen hit Power, are developing a series for Netflix, according to Deadline sources.

Barris and Hale Rothstein will reportedly write the pilot script and executive produce the potential series alongside the rapper, real name Curtis Jackson.

The 50th Law, which the star wrote with Robert Greene, details 50 Cent's rise from the streets to the studio.

Sharing the news on social media, the 45-year-old hitmaker wrote: "Netflix now you know this is a problem, Kenya Barris is no joke and if me and you ain’t cool, you ain’t gonna make it. Let’s work! Boom GreenLight Gang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #bottlerover."

Barris also shared an article, and told his followers: "50 Cent Turning His Book ‘The 50th Law’ Into Netflix Series Alongside Kenya Barris."

50 has numerous producing credits to his name, and has starred in TV shows like For Life and movies Den of Thieves and Southpaw.