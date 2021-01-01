Drew Barrymore and Tom Green were 'young and kind of idiots' when they wed

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green were "kind of idiots" when they got married in 2001.

The Charlie's Angels star married the actor, her second husband, in July 2001 and he filed for divorce five months later in December, with the divorce getting finalised in October 2002.

Drew opened up about the short-lived relationship during an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

"We just were young and kind of idiots," she mused. "I didn't know how to manage myself. I've always said I was a woman in the boardroom and a child in the bedroom. I could go into a studio and pitch... but I didn't know how to handle things in my personal life."

She's back on good terms with Tom after their split, and the comedian recently appeared on her chat show, The Drew Barrymore Show, of which she said: "It just couldn't have been sweeter."

Drew is also friends with another of her ex-husbands, Will Kopelman - the father of her daughters Olive and Frankie. And reflecting on her former love's recent engagement to Alexandra Michler, the actress insisted she just wants him to be "happy".