Sacha Baron Cohen says playing Borat is 'too dangerous'

Sacha Baron Cohen has declared that Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was the titular character's final appearance on screen.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the comedian said he won't portray the Kazakhstani alter-ego any more as "it got too dangerous".

"There were a couple of times I had to put on a bulletproof vest to go and shoot a scene, and you don't want to do that too many times in your life," Baron Cohen explained.

"I was pretty lucky to get out this time, so no, I'm not doing it again. I'm going to stay with the scripted stuff," he went on.

Asked how he slept at night before filming unscripted scenes with real-life high profile figures while disguised as Borat, Baron Cohen replied: "I don't".

"The night before something like that ... you're trying to go through everything that can go wrong," he recalled, sharing: "You're going, 'OK, if a bunch of guys with guns come from that side of the stage, have I got a way to get out? What happens if someone shoots me? What if a bunch of people start shooting me?'"

Baron Cohen first developed Borat Sagdiyev for British television, including his Channel 4 satirical interview series, Da Ali G Show. He then took the character to the big screen with 2006's Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan before releasing its sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm last year.