NEWS Ronald Pickup has died aged 80 Newsdesk





The ‘Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’ star passed away on Wednesday (24.02.21) after a “long illness”, his agent, Jean Diamond, confirmed on Thursday (25.02.21).



According to BBC News, the agent said: “[Ronald] passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness surrounded by his wife and family. He will be deeply missed.”



The actor was known for his role as Norman Cousins in the 2012 movie, ‘The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’ as well as its 2015 sequel, ‘The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’.



Ronald also played the Archbishop of Canterbury in Netflix’s hit royal series ‘The Crown’, and his most recent role was as Neville Chamberlain in 2017’s war drama ‘Darkest Hour’.



The star’s prolific career began in 1964 with a role as a physician in an episode of the BBC sci-fi drama ‘Doctor Who’ titled ‘The Tyrant Of France’.



In 1967 he played Don John in a BBC studio recording of Franco Zeffirelli's famous production of Shakespeare's ‘Much Ado About Nothing’, and also held roles in films including ‘The Mission’ and ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time’.



His extensive television work included a 2015 episode of ‘Downton Abbey’ and 2014's ‘Call the Midwife’ Christmas special, as well as making appearances in popular British shows such as ‘Vera’, ‘Coronation Street’, ‘Doc Martin’, ‘Parade’s End’, ‘Holby City’, ‘The Bill’, and ‘Silent Witness’.



Ronald is survived by his wife, Lans Traverse, and their two children, 47-year-old actress Rachel Pickup, and production designer Simon Pickup.