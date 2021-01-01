NEWS Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista to star in ‘In The Lost Lands’ Newsdesk Share with :





The 45-year-old actress and the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star will team up with director Paul W.S. Anderson – who is best known for the ‘Resident Evil’ film franchise, which Milla also stars in – for the new movie, which is an adaptation of a story by ‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin.



According to Variety, the story sees a queen hire a sorceress named Gray Alys (Jovovich) to help her fulfil her quest for love.



Gray Alys then journeys to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands with her guide, the drifter Boyce (Bautista), and the two of them must outwit and outfight man and demon in a tale which explores the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfilment, love and loss.



Anderson, Jovovich, and Bautista are also set to produce the movie alongside Jonathan Meisner and Constantin Werner.



CAA is arranging the film’s financing and will represent its domestic rights, whilst FilmNation Entertainment is handling international sales and will introduce the project at the upcoming virtual Berlin market.



As of the time of writing, the movie does not have a release date, and there are no further casting announcements available.



The film comes as a spin-off of the hugely popular HBO fantasy drama ‘Game of Thrones’ – which is based on Martin’s ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ novel series – is currently in development, which will tell the story of House Targaryen.



'House of the Dragon' is set to launch in 2022 and will be set a few hundred years before the events depicted in 'Game of Thrones', and is based on Martin’s companion book, ‘Fire and Blood’.



'Game of Thrones' regular Miguel Sapochnik is set to direct the pilot and additional episodes and he will act as showrunner alongside Ryan Condal, who created the upcoming show with Martin.