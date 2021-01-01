Tessa Thompson had her first kiss at six in Brenda Russell music video

Tessa Thompson had her first kiss while she was filming a music video at the age of six.

The Thor: Ragnarok star has opened up about the experience in a new W Magazine interview, revealing she puckered up to smooch a boy named Floyd in Brenda Russell's Stop Running Away promo.

"I wasn't a child actor, but my dad had a friend who was a casting director, and they were casting a music video...," Tessa explained.

"It's immortalized for life. I was six. I really liked it. The video is this idea of they're trying to get back to their child self, they're the younger version of this marriage that's falling apart, and so I'm in a wedding dress... I feel very adult and I remember that day feeling very adult, so it didn't scare me..."

And the star revealed the video gave her a taste for the acting life she would choose: "I felt like I was born for this."

The 37-year-old has since gone on to star in movies such as Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International, and Creed, as well as the TV show Westworld.