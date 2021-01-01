Gwyneth Paltrow piled on the pounds with COVID-19

Gwyneth Paltrow is fighting fit again after her COVID-19 battle led to a significant weight gain.

In a post to her goop company website last week, the Iron Man star revealed she caught COVID-19 "early on" and it left her with long-term fatigue and "brain fog".

Now Paltrow has appeared on The Art of Being Well podcast with her wellness guru, Dr. Will Cole, and shared that the virus caused her to gain weight, on top of being perimenopausal.

"I've noticed over the past couple of years that my metabolism is slowed down," she admitted, noting:"I think maybe some of it is because I got COVID."

The 48-year-old explained her weight didn't recover the way it used to.

"What I really noticed was the snap back that I used to have... if I gained some weight and I wasn't happy, I could quickly eat really well for a couple of days, exercise a lot, and it would all be gone," she said.

"And that was not happening over the past year. I gained a lot of weight over COVID. COVID happened and I didn't do my eating plan. I just was, like, having alcohol and pasta all the time and then I sort of hit a wall," Paltrow went on.

She added that after Cole saw all her test results, he started her on a special supplement programme, and Paltrow embarked on his Intuitive Fasting plan, including drinking bone broth for a week.

"I felt like I never could have found or started to listen to that intuitive voice about what I wanted to eat or not eat had I not kind of done something a bit drastic to kind of do that reset," she reflected.