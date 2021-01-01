Emma Watson's rep dismisses retirement gossip

Emma Watson's representative has shot down rumours suggesting the actress is considering retirement.

Speculation arose after online reports suggested the Harry Potter star was planning to step away from the spotlight so she can focus on her relationship with boyfriend Leo Robinton, who she has been dating for over a year.

The Internet buzzed with the story as fans and followers added their thoughts, but Emma's manager, Jason Weinberg, has now issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly making it clear the report is false.

"Emma‘s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t," he said.

The 30-year-old-star was last seen in the 2019 movie Little Women which also starred Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet.

Emma’s Instagram account bio currently reads, "Emma's official Instagram page is currently dormant and is not being updated”.

She hasn't posted on her Twitter account since August last year.