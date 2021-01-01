Rebel Wilson to star in high school comedy Senior Year

Rebel Wilson has signed up to star in upcoming high school comedy Senior Year.

The Australian actress is fronting the new project, with Grace and Frankie director Alex Hardcastle on board to helm the flick, according to Deadline.

Rebel will also serve as producer on the movie, alongside Todd Garner and Chris Bender, with Brandon Scott Jones penning the script based on an original idea from Andrew Knauer and Arthur Pielli.

Senior Year follows a cheerleader, played by Rebel, who wakes up after being in a coma for 20 years and returns to high school to try to regain her status and claim the title of prom queen that she missed out on two decades ago.

"I mean who doesn’t love a high school cheerleading movie!! #SeniorYear," the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of the Deadline article.

Jeremy Stein, Jake Wagner, Jake Weiner are on board serving as executive producers.

The Pitch Perfect star took a break from Hollywood last year, and instead embarked upon a 'Year of Health' to improve her wellbeing and fitness.

Back in 2019, the actress had a busy 12 months, as she appeared in several films including comedy Isn’t It Romantic, The Hustle opposite Anne Hathaway, Taika Waititi's offbeat comedy Jojo Rabbit and the critically-panned musical Cats.