Octavia Spencer's TV drama shoot hit by protesters

Filming of Octavia Spencer's TV drama Truth Be Told shut down early on Thursday after protesters descended on the historic Leimert Plaza Park set in Los Angeles.

Production on the AppleTV+ crime drama was cut short when activists made it clear the crew weren't welcome.

According to Deadline, the organised protestors objected to the fact filming was allowed to take place in areas like Leimert Plaza Park, while local homeless people looking for a safe haven amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been turned away.

Many parks in Los Angeles have been locked up by officials in recent months.

The permitted shoot came to a halt on Thursday afternoon as the protestors made it clear they would do whatever was necessary to disrupt filming. Around ten crew members were on location at 3 pm when the protest began, with LAPD arriving shortly after.

Spencer and her co-star Kate Hudson, who joined Truth Be Told last October for its second season, were not on the set, but two actresses playing their characters as younger women were. The scene was intended to be a flashback sequence for Spencer’s crime podcast host Poppy Parnell character and her old friend Micah Keith.

It is not clear if the production will be returning to Leimert Plaza Park.