11 further colleagues of Joss Whedon allege director behaved badly on set

Joss Whedon's problems continue to mount - 11 more people have called the director out for his alleged bad behaviour.

Justice League star Ray Fisher and Buffy the Vampire Slayer castmates Charisma Carpenter and Michelle Trachtenberg have taken aim at Whedon, accusing him of acting inappropriately behind the cameras and creating a toxic atmosphere on set. Now, another 11 anonymous individuals, who worked with the director on either Buffy or Angel, have spoken out about his antics in a new Variety expose.

They call out the filmmaker for a "pattern of inappropriate, imperious and disparaging behaviour toward those who worked for him", while a source, who allegedly worked with Charisma, has corroborated her story, revealing the actress would often discuss the alleged mistreatment and verbal abuse she suffered, calling it "mean-spirited".

In addition, another source has confirmed to Variety that an effort was made by those around teenager Trachtenberg to ensure she was never alone with the director, reportedly "due to an improper verbal exchange between Whedon and Trachtenberg", while calling the set "aggressively adult, with inappropriate and cutting jokes flying behind the scenes".

Whedon has declined to comment on the story.