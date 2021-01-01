Teresa Palmer pregnant with fourth child

Australian actress Teresa Palmer is pregnant with her fourth child.

The Hacksaw Ridge star shared the news while showing off her baby bump in a series of Instagram snaps on Friday - her 35th birthday.

"35 years ago right around now I was born in sunny Adelaide," the actress wrote. "Today I am thinking of my mothers transition to motherhood and feel grateful to her for all she has done for me. I celebrate her, a healthy full life and the miracle of birth.

"Reflecting on this surrounded by my darling babies, including our newest little love...," she added. "(It's) the best kind of birthday present."

Palmer and her filmmaker husband Mark Webber are already parents to one-year-old Poet Lake, Forest Sage, four, and son Bodhi Rain, who starred in his father's 2020 passion project, The Place of No Words.

Webber also has an older child, Isaac Love, from his previous relationship with actress Frankie Shaw.

Teresa's baby news on her birthday prompted many famous friends to wish her well via social media, with actresses Claire Holt and Michelle Monaghan, and models Lara Worthington and Megan Gale, posting supportive messages and congratulations.

Worthington wrote: "Baby making machine... I love you guys so much."