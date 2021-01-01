Charlize Theron: 'I'm a horrible teacher'

Charlize Theron has acknowledged she failed miserably at homeschooling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview for Vanity Fair's 27th Annual Hollywood issue, The Old Guard star said that nothing she's experienced during her career helped prepare her for being a homeschool parent.

"No, God, nothing prepares you. I know this for fact because I have had many boozy Zooms with other moms. Nothing prepares you for this," Theron confessed.

"It’s also the first time in my life that I really had to confront how sh**ty and how terrible I am at something, like true failure," she admitted.

"I’m a horrible teacher, a horrible teacher," the actress continued, telling the outlet: "I’ve had to really sit in that uncomfortableness and acknowledge that and just be with it because I don’t have any other choice right now."

The Oscar-winner shared that she and her kids, Jackson and August, turned to undemanding TV shows for their dose of lockdown comfort.

"I watch a lot of cooking shows with my kids, a lot of Nailed It! and The Great British Baking Show," she said.

"Those are so comforting because it’s just full inspiration for what we can bake and eat. After a while, there’s only so much you can watch with young kids before your brain explodes," she went on.

But the main show she credits for getting them through quarantine is RuPaul's Drag Race, which the family binged together.

"I will always think of that show as our family corona show that I had to prewatch every episode and figure out which ones were appropriate and which ones weren’t," she recalled, adding: "but, that was a fun family thing for us too, that just puts a smile on my face."