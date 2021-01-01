Kellan Lutz welcomes daughter

Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany have welcomed their first child together.

The 35-year-old actor, who announced the pair were expecting a baby during an Instagram Live stream back in September, revealed their new daughter, named Ashtyn Lilly, was born on 22 February.

Brittany wrote on Instagram: “The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away.

"It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine. She ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension.”

She concluded her post, shared Friday: “God redeems. He restores. He never leaves us broken-hearted, we just have to give Him the broken pieces and what He turns it into? Wow. (sic)”

Twilight star Kellan reposted Brittany‘s message and simply added: “Birth is amazing!!!”

Ashtyn Lilly is the first child for the couple, which has been married since 2017, and comes almost one year since Kellan and Brittany sadly suffered a miscarriage in early 2020.