Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega claim first Golden Globes

Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega had the Champagne popping to kick off the 2021 Golden Globes after landing the first two awards of the night.

Kaluuya was honoured with Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his portrayal of Fred Hampton, the Illinois chairman of the Black Panther Party, in Judas and the Black Messiah. However, the very first acceptance speech of Sunday's largely virtual ceremony got off to a rocky start, as guest presenter Laura Dern had to apologise for the "bad connection" when the winner was unable to be heard.

The technical issue was soon fixed, as London-based Kaluuya quipped, "You did me dirty! Is this on? Is this on...?"

After sharing his thanks to the cast and crew and the voting members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the prize, he admitted playing the civil rights icon in the historical drama took its toll on him.

"This took it out of me, I gave everything," he confessed, before going on to quote late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

"Like the great Nipsey Hussle says, 'We're here to give 'til we're empty,' and I couldn't give it to a more noble man, and that's Chairman Fred Hampton," Kaluuya continued.

Meanwhile, Boyega was feted with the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion for his part in Small Axe, and was stunned to have beaten his fellow nominees Donald Sutherland, Brendan Gleeson, Dan Levy, and Jim Parsons.

"Thank you, I'm so shocked," he said, revealing he had worn black tracksuit bottoms underneath his suit jacket to stay "comfortable".

"But this is exciting, so I want to thank you all for this amazing opportunity," he gushed.

Other early winners included Catherine O'Hara, who earned Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for Schitt's Creek, Mark Ruffalo, who took home the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for I Know This Much Is True, and Pixar's Soul, which was named Best Motion Picture - Animated.