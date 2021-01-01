Nomadland and The Crown top Golden Globe winners

Nomadland, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and The Crown were the toast of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Chloe Zhao's Nomadland was voted Best Motion Picture - Drama by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, making it the first film directed by a woman to win the title, while Zhao also made history as she was declared Best Director - Motion Picture, becoming the first Asian woman, and the second female filmmaker, to land the award, 37 years after Barbra Streisand was honoured for Yentl.

There was also a Globes first for Chadwick Boseman, who became the second posthumous recipient of the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama category for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, after Network's Peter Finch in 1977.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was a double winner, securing Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for creator and star Sacha Baron Cohen, who joked former U.S. President Donald Trump was contesting the results.

In the TV categories, The Crown scooped four top prizes. Named Best Television Series - Drama, its stars Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin both picked up acting honours for their roles as Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and Gillian Anderson was celebrated as Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for playing former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Schitt's Creek took home the Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy prize, and a best actress accolade for Catherine O'Hara. The Queen's Gambit also secured victory in two categories, including recognition for lead actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

The winners of the 78th annual Golden Globes are:

Best Motion Picture - Drama:

Nomadland

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Rosamund Pike - I Care a Lot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama:

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama:

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Motion Picture - Animated:

Soul

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language:

Minari

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture:

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director - Motion Picture:

Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Best Original Song - Motion Picture:

Io Si (Seen) - The Life Ahead, Diane Warren, Niccolo Agliardi, and Laura Pausini

Best Original Score - Motion Picture:

Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Television Series - Drama:

The Crown

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Schitt's Creek

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

The Queen's Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:

Josh O'Connor - The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama:

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much Is True

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role:

John Boyega - Small Axe

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role:

Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Cecil B. DeMille Award:

Jane Fonda

Carol Burnett Award:

Norman Lear