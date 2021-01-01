NEWS Jennifer Love Hewitt found it 'crazy' to kill off real-life husband on TV Newsdesk Share with :





Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt revelled in the opportunity to kill off her real-life husband Brian Hallisay in her U.S. drama series 9-1-1.



The stars, who met and fell in love on the set of The Client List, reunited onscreen in Ryan Murphy's emergency services drama for its third series, and although Jennifer felt lucky to share her "scary scenes" with Brian, she also had a ball killing him off on TV.



"He plays a really bad guy in 9-1-1 but it was lots of fun for us," she told America's The Drew Barrymore Show. "We had a great time getting to do it, but it was nice for us because we had to do some really scary scenes and we obviously trust each other so much that it made it really nice that it was him.



"I actually got to murder him, which is kind of crazy! And no therapy!"