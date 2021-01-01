Chloe Zhao makes history with big wins at Golden Globe Awards

Chloe Zhao made history with her wins for Best Director and Best Motion Picture - Drama at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday.

The Chinese filmmaker became the first director of Asian descent, the first woman of colour, and the second women ever to win the Golden Globe for Best Director for her movie Nomadland, and she continued to set more records later on in the ceremony when she took home the Best Motion Picture - Drama prize, making her the first Asian woman to win the coveted accolade as a producer.

Nomadland has also become the first film directed by a woman to win the top prize in the history of the Globes, which is now in its 78th year.

Speaking about her history-making night in a virtual press conference, Zhao said, "Sometimes a first feels like a long time coming. I'm sure there are many others before me that deserve the same recognition. I just love what I do, I just really love it. If this means more people like me get to live their dream and get to do what I do, I'm happy."

According to Variety, Zhao has become the most awarded filmmaker in a single awards season by virtue of the fact that she directed, wrote, produced, and edited Nomadland, which has now secured its position as an Oscars frontrunner.

The Eternals filmmaker was one of three women nominated for Best Director - the first time the category has featured more than one female nominee - and she beat Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman and Regina King for One Night in Miami, as well as David Fincher for Mank and Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7, to win the prize.

Zhao follows in the footsteps of Barbra Streisand, who won Best Director for Yentl in 1984. Taking to Twitter on Sunday night, Streisand offered up her congratulations.

"It’s about time! Congratulations Chloé! Well deserved!" she praised.