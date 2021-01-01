Gal Gadot pregnant with baby number three

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is expecting her third child.

The actress shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday as she posted a photo of herself sitting in bed with her husband Jaron Varsano, and their daughters Alma, nine, and Maya, three, as they all placed a hand on Gadot's growing baby bump.

"Here we go again," she captioned the family snap.

Fellow actress Hilary Swank was among the first to celebrate the news, commenting, "Ahhhhhhhhh congratulations (sic)!!"

Gadot's big announcement emerges hours after she served as a guest presenter at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, when she wore a loose-fitting white Givenchy mini-dress with sheer sleeves, prompting some fans to speculate on the reason behind her flowing gown.

She and Varsano wed in 2008.