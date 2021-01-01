Jodie Foster: 'I have yet to meet Aaron Rodgers'

Jodie Foster has shot down suggestions she played matchmaker to newly-engaged Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers after thanking the American football star in her Golden Globe acceptance speech.

Weeks after the Green Bay Packers quarterback thanked the Oscar winner in his National Football League Most Valuable Player speech, Foster had the sportsman on her mind on Sunday night as she collected her latest accolade for her new film The Mauritanian.

But after thanking Rodgers, USA Today reported Foster quickly dismissed rumours suggesting she had served as the go-between for the footballer and her co-star, Woodley.

"I did not set up Shailene and Aaron," she said in the virtual Golden Globes media room 'backstage' after her big win.

"I have never met Aaron Rodgers. But it is possible that I do like to talk about how much I love the Green Bay Packers. And sometimes I can talk a little too much about that," she went on, adding: "of course Shailene was very aware of my enthusiasm for the team."

Shailene last week confirmed she was Aaron's wife-to-be, telling The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon her new fiance is "a wonderful, incredible human being".

"I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. I never thought as a little girl, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it," she said, revealing the pair have been engaged "for a while".