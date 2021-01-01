Dylan Farrow losing sleep over latest Allen v. Farrow episode

Dylan Farrow asked TV viewers for empathy ahead of the latest episode of explosive docu-series Allen v. Farrow on Sunday.

The second part of the HBO show featured home video footage of a then-seven-year-old Dylan telling her mother, Mia Farrow, about the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her adoptive father, Woody Allen.

The video had previously never been released to the public, according to IndieWire. It was used as evidence in a 1993 custody battle between Mia and Woody.

"I'm writing this, because to be totally honest I have been losing sleep and overcome with anxiety," Dylan wrote on social media hours before the episode aired.

"Tonight's episode of the Allen v. Farrow docuseries features a video of me as a seven-year-old child disclosing my abuse to my mother. My mother gave me this video when I became an adult to do whatever I wanted with it," she revealed, sharing: "it shows me as I was then, a young, vulnerable child. 'Little Dylan,' whom I've tried ever since to protect."

Farrow added she was reluctant to allow the footage to be viewed publicly because "being this vulnerable... is absolutely terrifying for me".

"I decided to let them (filmmakers) share it in hopes that Little Dylan's voice might now help others suffering in silence feel heard, understood, and less alone," she went on.

Allen v. Farrow features Mia and Dylan speaking about their longstanding allegations that Allen sexually abused Dylan - a claim the director has denied.

"These documentarians had no interest in the truth," a spokesperson for Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, said last week, claiming: "Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods."

The four-part series, filmed by directors Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, also includes new interviews with other members of the Farrow-Previn family, including Ronan Farrow and Fletcher Previn as well as Quincy and Tam Farrow.

Family friend Carly Simon and prosecutor Frank Maco also feature, as does never-before-seen home footage from Mia and Allen's life together before their split in 1992.