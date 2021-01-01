Ridley Scott wants Jodie Comer for Kitbag's Empress Josephine

Ridley Scott is pushing for Jodie Comer to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in his upcoming Napoleon epic, Kitbag.

Deadline has reported that although the deal is still in talks, the Blade Runner director has firmly set his sights on Comer for the part of Napoleon Bonaparte’s beloved Josephine.

Sources told the outlet that Scott has been a fan of the Killing Eve actress ever since working with her in another historical drama-thriller, the soon-to-be-released The Last Duel, but that he had never heard of her before casting her in it.

Written by David Scarpa, who penned All the Money in the World, Kitbag takes its title from the saying “There is a general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag.” According to a statement published by Variety in January, the film promises a deep look into Napoleon’s origins and sharp rise to becoming emperor during the French Revolution, "viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine”.

As well as directing, Scott will produce the movie through Scott Free Productions alongside Kevin Walsh for Apple Studios, expanding Apple’s partnership with Scott Free Productions, which has a first-look deal for television projects with Apple TV Plus.

Phoenix was confirmed as Napoleon last year.