Robin Wright's Land receives thumbs up from First Lady Jill Biden

America's First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has given Robin Wright's new movie Land a rave review.

Biden and talk show host Kelly Clarkson recently met up for a chat, and in an interview with Wright on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, Clarkson passed on the FLOTUS' seal of approval.

"I have no idea how I got this honour, but I got to talk to the first lady recently and she had something to say about your movie!" Clarkson teased, before playing Wright a clip of Biden.

"The last movie we (husband President Joe Biden) actually saw on Friday, it was Land. It's a new movie out with Robin Wright. She goes out into the wilderness and survives," Biden says in the footage, adding: "It's a beautiful movie. You should see it."

Wright, who marked her directorial debut with the drama, which she also stars in, was thrilled by the feedback.

"That makes me wanna cry," she told Clarkson, gushing: "that's amazing".

Land tells the story of a woman living in the wilderness after a near-death experience, explores themes of trauma, resilience, and grief.

The House of Cards actress shared that she hoped the film was a positive experience for the Bidens, who have themselves endured personal loss.

"I mean, what they've been through and that it's such a hopeful end to the movie... I hope it hugged their heart," she said.

Alongside Wright, Land stars Demián Bichir and Kim Dickens. It was released by Focus Features last month.